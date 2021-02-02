Poco M3 Launch in India Today: How to Watch Live Event, Expected Specifications and More

Poco is all set to launch its Poco M3 budget-centric smartphone today. The Xiaomi spin-off brand has been teasing the Poco M3 since the last couple of weeks, building up the hype ahead of today's launch. The Poco M3 will be launched in India at 12PM (noon) today and will go on sale on Flipkart subsequently. The Poco M3 will be launched in three colour variants and will come with a triple rear camera, among other features.

Launched globally in November 2020, the Poco M3 will be launched at a virtual presentation from Poco. The event can be streamed live on the company's social media handles and its official YouTube page. The live is also embedded below this paragraph for those who wish to watch the launch event. "It's time to swtich to killer looks and OP performance! Watch the #PocoM3 launch livestream on February 2, 2021 at 12PM," Poco said in its latest teaser yesterday. The smartphone is likely to carry the same design and specifications as its global model. Let us take a look on what to expect from Poco's latest offering.

The global variant of the Poco M3 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display that has a 1,080x2,340 pixels resolution. It is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 SoC and offers 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage. The Poco M3 global variant runs on Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box. Further, the smartphone houses a triple rear camera setup that includes a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Poco M3 has an 8-megapixel shooter housed within its waterdrop-style notch.

In terms of connectivity, the Poco M3 includes 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.