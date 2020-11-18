Poco M3 Launch Scheduled for November 24: Expected Specifications, Price and Availability

Poco is set to launch its Poco M3 smartphone on November 24, the company announced today. The Poco M3 will be the third M series smartphone from the Chinese brand after the Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro. While Poco has itself not revealed anything about the Poco M3, the smartphone has been subject to several leaks and rumours, hinting at the possible specifications of the upcoming Poco M3 smartphone. According to reports, the Poco M3 could be a rebranded version of an upcoming Redmi phone that could be the Redmi Note 10.

Poco announced the Poco M3 launch via its official global Twitter handle. The smartphone will be launched via a virtual event that will take place at 5:30PM IST on November 24. It is not known as to when the smartphone will be launched in the Indian market, or what the price would be. While we are still waiting for the official details of the Poco M3, the smartphone has been a part of the rumour mill since a while. Recently, the Poco M3 was spotted in a Geekbench listing with the model number M2010J19CG. The Geekbench listing hinted at the smartphone sporting an octa-core chipset.

I don’t know about you, but I truly miss the feeling of waiting for a new POCO to be revealed. 🙌Introducing POCO M3, Our MOST ???? yet! 😏#POCOM3 Is #MoreThanYouExpect pic.twitter.com/pQKQoGbFSe — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 17, 2020

Further, tipster Mukul Sharma shared some of the smartphone's speculated specifications in a YouTube video. The tipster said that the Poco M3 will come with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a waterdrop notch. The smartphone might be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and is expected to come with a triple camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor. Further, Sharma speculated that the Poco M3 will feature dual speakers and packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.