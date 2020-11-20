Poco M3 Poster Leaked Ahead of November 24 Launch; Triple Rear Cameras, Waterdrop Notch Tipped

Poco's new M-series smartphone, the Poco M3 will launch globally on November 24. Ahead of the phone's launch next week, 91 Mobiles in collaboration with notable tipster Ishan Agarwal has published its alleged poster that highlight's Poco M3's triple rear camera setup. The leaked poster also showcases the smartphone's waterdrop-notch display that further has slim bezels. If the poster is accurate, we can expect the smartphone to come in three colour options of Black, Blue, and Yellow.

Notably, the new Poco M3 is teased to come with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, unlike the Poco M2 that comes with a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor. There's also a large black rectangular block on the top half of the back panel that houses the triple cameras on the left while the company branding is present on the right side. The report does not highlight the phone's features or pricing details. However, past leaks provided by tipster Mukul Sharma have suggested that the upcoming Poco M3 would feature a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display along with a Dot Drop design (company speak for a waterdrop-style notch). The smartphone is also expected to be powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and run Android 10 out-of-the-box.

The Poco M3 will reportedly pack a 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 6,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support. Other details such as RAM and storage configurations, front camera details, and connectivity options remain unclear. At the moment, Poco offers Poco M2 and Poco M2 in India at Rs 10,999 and Rs 14,999 respectively. While the vanilla M2 features triple rear cameras and MediaTek Helio G80 SoC, the Pro variant comes with a quad rear camera setup and Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Both the smartphones pack a 5,000mAh battery and are available in colour options such as Brick Red, Pitch Black, Slate Blue, Green and Greener.