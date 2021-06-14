Poco M3 Pro 5G To Go On Sale on Flipkart Today: Price, Offers, Specifications and More

Chinese smartphone maker Poco last week launched its latest 5G offering in India - the Poco M3 Pro 5G. The Poco M3 Pro 5G was launched with an octa-core processor and a triple rear camera headlined by a 48-megapixel shooter. The Poco M3 Pro 5G will go on sale today at 12PM (noon) on Flipkart. The smartphone is priced at Rs 13,999 onwards for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage variant, Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB storage variant. Both variants will be sold at a Rs 500 discount today as part of Poco’s introductory offer for the Poco M3 Pro 5G buyers. The Poco M3 Pro 5G comes in three colours - Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow. Flipkart has introduced some additional offers on the Poco M3 Pro 5G including a 10 percent off on SBI credit card and credit card EMI, along with 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis Bank credit card.

In terms of specifications, the Poco M3 Pro 5G runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12. The smartphone has a 6.5-inch full-HD+ hole-punch display with a 90Hz refresh rate, 91 percent screen-to-body ratio, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection The smartphone comes with a Smart Display feature that allows is to use different refresh rates depending on the content on screen. The Poco M3 Pro 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, paired with a Mali-G57 GPU and up to 6GB of RAM. There is up to 128GB of UFS 2.2 storage and the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the Poco M3 Pro 5G has a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel main camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, there is an 8-megapixel front camera on the Poco M3 Pro 5G.

Connectivity options on the smartphone include dual-SIM slots, 5G, NFC, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and a USB type-C port.

