Poco M3 Pro 5G With 90Hz Display, Dimensity 700 SoC Launched in India: Price, Specs and More

The Poco M3 Pro 5G has launched in India, weeks after its global debut. The new smartphone model comes with considerable upgrades, but most importantly, it now supports 5G connectivity. Poco’s first 5G phone features the MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to budget smartphones, instead of a Qualcomm mobile chipset available on the regular Poco M3. The Dimensity 700 processor also powers devices such as Realme 8 5G and Redmi Note 10 5G. Similarly, the display tech has been updated, and users can enjoy up to 90Hz refresh rate. The vanilla Poco M3 debuted in India in February 2021.

In terms of specifications and design, the global and India variants of the Poco M3 Pro 5G are identical. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with up to 1100 nits of brightness, 90Hz refresh rate with Dynamic Switch feature, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, it carries the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with Mali-G57 MC2 integrated GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that is further expandable with a microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards. Its triple rear camera module features a rectangular design that adopts a black colour finish. The camera system houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera for close-up shots. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Both front and rear cameras support Full-HD recording at 30fps. The camera app on the phone comes bundled with modes like video macro mode, time-lapse video, timed burst, AI beautify, AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control, movie frame, and more. Other notable features of the Poco M3 Pro 5G include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR Blaster, NFC, and Hi-Res audio. It now comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, unlike the large 6,000mAh battery on the regular Poco M3.

The Poco M3 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model. The device comes in Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black colour options. To recall, the regular model costs Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64GB storage model and the 128GB option costs Rs 11,999. Its sale will start on June 14 via Flipkart, and customers can enjoy Rs 500 off on both storage models as a part of an early bird offer.

