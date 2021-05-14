Poco M3 Pro 5G With MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC to Launch on May 19, Company Reveals

Poco has announced the launch of the Poco M3 Pro 5G on May 19 at a virtual event. The phone will launch globally and may come to India later, as recently tipped by a phone (M2103K19PI) listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). The Chinese phone manufacturer says that the 5G model will be faster, an obvious reference to the data speeds the device can now handle. It could also mean the Poco M3 Pro 5G will support a higher refresh rate and charging speed. Moreover, Poco has revealed the phone would feature the newly launched MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to budget and entry-level mid-budget devices. The same processor powers the Realme 8 5G that is available in India under Rs 20,000.

Notably, tipster Sudhanshu had previously indicated that the Poco M3 Pro 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G that debuted in March with the same Dimensity 700 SoC. The model number M2103K19PI from the BIS database bears similarities to M2103K19PG of the 5G variant of the Redmi Note 10. However, it is still possible that the two phones would be different in some aspects. Currently, Poco sells the vanilla Poco M3 4G at Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB option.

In terms of features, the Poco M3 comes with a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU and paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to 512GB via a microSD card slot. In terms of optics, the triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch. There’s also a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging. It is likely the new Poco M3 Pro 5G would come with upgrades compared to the vanilla model. More information from the company is expected soon.

