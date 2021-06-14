Poco M3 Pro 5G's First Sale in India Starts Today via Flipkart: Price, Best Deals and Specs

The newly launched Poco M3 Pro 5G’s first sale in India will start today, June 14 via Flipkart. The smartphone debuted globally in May and launched in India last week. The Poco M3 Pro 5G’s is the company’s first 5G device, and it draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset - designed for budget phones to enable 5G connectivity. The Dimensity 700 processor also powers devices such as Realme 8 5G and Redmi Note 10 5G. The Poco M3 Pro 5G price in India starts at Rs 13,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version and Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model. However, as an early bird offer, Flipkart customers will get Rs 500 off on both storage models only on purchase today. The smartphone comes in Yellow, Cool Blue, and Power Black colour options. Its sale is taking place during the ongoing Flipkart Big Saving Day event. As a part of the sale event, customers can enjoy 10 percent with an SBI credit card along with deals such as an exchange offer and no-cost EMI.

In terms of specifications and design, the global and India variants of the Poco M3 Pro 5G are identical. The smartphone sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with up to 1100 nits of brightness, 90Hz refresh rate with Dynamic Switch feature, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. Under the hood, it carries the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with Mali-G57 MC2 GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that is further expandable with a microSD card. The smartphone runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box and supports dual-SIM cards. Its triple rear camera module features a rectangular design that adopts a black colour finish. The camera system houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera for close-up shots. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Both front and rear cameras support Full-HD recording at 30fps. The camera app on the phone comes bundled with modes like video macro mode, time-lapse video, timed burst, AI beautify, AI portrait mode with bokeh and depth control, movie frame, and more. Other notable features of the Poco M3 Pro 5G include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR Blaster, NFC, and Hi-Res audio. It now comes with a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, unlike the large 6,000mAh battery on the regular Poco M3.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here