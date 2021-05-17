Poco M3 Pro 5G's Key Specs Revealed Ahead of May 19 Launch: Here's What We Know

The Poco M3 Pro 5G will come with a triple rear camera setup that includes a 48-megapixel primary shooter, Poco said ahead of the phone’s official global launch on May 19. The upcoming smartphone will also feature a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging and a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The company may launch the device in India as recently tipped by a phone (M2103K19PI) listing on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS). Earlier, Poco revealed that the Poco M3 Pro 5G would carry the MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to budget and entry-level mid-budget devices. The same processor powers the Realme 8 5G that is available in India at a starting price of Rs 13,999.

Notably, tipster Sudhanshu had previously indicated that the Poco M3 Pro 5G could be a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 10 5G that debuted in March with the same Dimensity 700 SoC. The model number M2103K19PI from the BIS database bears similarities to M2103K19PG of the 5G variant of the Redmi Note 10. However, it is still possible that the two phones would be different in some aspects. Currently, Poco sells the vanilla Poco M3 4G at Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB option.

#POCOM3Pro 5G is equipped with a 48MP AI triple camera.More cameras to capture more amazing moments.#MoreSpeedMoreEverything pic.twitter.com/6s8Ak947st— POCO (@POCOGlobal) May 16, 2021

In terms of specifications, the Poco M3 comes with a 6.53-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU and paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage that is expandable to 512GB via a microSD card slot. In terms of optics, the triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch. There's also a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

