Poco M3 Pro to Launch in India on June 8, Will Retail Via Flipkart

Poco has announced the launch of the Poco M3 Pro in India on June 8. The smartphone first debuted globally in May and comes as a upgraded version of the Poco M3 that is currently available to purchase in India. The global model of the Poco M3 Pro features MediaTek Dimensity 700 processor that is designed to bring 5G connectivity to budget smartphones. The same chipset is also available on smartphones such as Realme 8 5G and Redmi Note 10 5G. Poco has upgraded the Pro model with a 90Hz refresh rate display for a smoother viewing experience. Notably, the iQoo Z3 5G - India’s first phone with Snapdragon 768G SoC will also launch on the same day. The promotional poster highlights that the upcoming Poco M3 Pro will retail in India via Flipkart.

To recall, the global variant of the Poco M3 Pro 5G sports a 6.5-inch Full-HD+ LCD display with up to 1100 nits of brightness, 90Hz refresh rate with Dynamic Switch feature, and Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It carries the octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC paired with Mali-G57 MC2 integrated GPU, up to 6GB RAM, and 128GB UFS 2.2 internal storage that is further expandable with a microSD card. The camera system houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro camera for close-up shots. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calling. Other notable features of the Poco M3 Pro 5G global model include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3.5mm headphone jack, IR Blaster, NFC, and Hi-Res audio. There’s also a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast-charging support, unlike the large 6,000mAh battery on the regular Poco M3.

Its global price starts at EUR 179 (approx Rs 16,000) for the base 4GB RAM + 64GB storage version and EUR 199 (approx Rs 17,700) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB model. On the other hand, the regular model costs Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 64 storage model and the 128GB option costs Rs 11,999. It is likely the upcoming Poco M3 Pro 5G could be priced around Rs 15,000 - maintaining its feature-packed reputation at an affordable range in India.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here