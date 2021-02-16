Poco M3 Second Sale Today at 12PM on Flipkart: Price, Specifications and Availability

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco's latest offering, the Poco M3 is set to go on sale for the second time today after it was launched in the country earlier this year. The Poco M3 will go on sale via Flipkart, with the sale kicking off at 12PM (noon). The Poco M3 comes powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 662 SoC and a triple rear camera setup. The Poco M3 is one of the most affordable smartphone with 6GB RAM in the country currently. Poco had last week announced a special "Hello Yellow" sale for the Poco M3, where only the yellow colour variant of the smartphone will go on sale.

The Poco M3 is priced at Rs 10,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and costs Rs 11,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant. The smartphone comes in three colour options - Cool Blue, Power Black, and Poco Yellow. The sale on Flipkart starts at 12PM (noon) and buyers will be able to choose from a range of offers and discounts. ICICI Bank credit card holders can avail an additional discount of Rs 1,000, bringing the effective price down to Rs 9,999 onwards. Poco had last week said that it sold over 1,50,000 units of the Poco M3 during the first sale.

The Poco M3 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The smartphone is powered by an octa-core Snapdragon 662 chipset, paired with 6GB of RAM. There is a triple rear camera setup on the Poco M3 that comes with a 48-megapixel primary shooter, a 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Up front, the Poco M3 has an 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The Poco M3 is backed by a 6,000mAh battery and supports 18W fast charging.