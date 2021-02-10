Poco M3 To Go on Sale On Flipkart on February 16 Next: Price, Specifications and More

Xiaomi spin-off brand Poco launched its Poco M3 smartphone earlier this month and the smartphone went on sale for the first time yesterday, on February 9. Poco, in a release said that it has sold over 1,50,000 units of the Poco M3 during the first sale yesterday. The Poco M3 will go on its next sale on February 16 on Flipkart, at 12PM (noon). Poco, in its release said that over 30 lakh consumers expressed interest in purchasing POCO M3 for the first sale.

The Poco M3's price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB option while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 11,999. Customers can purchase the smartphone in Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow colour options via Flipkart, starting now. Notably, Flipkart users can avail Rs 1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card. The offer extends on EMI transaction with ICICI Bank credit card, as well.

In terms of features, the Poco M3 comes with a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU and paired with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of internal storage, which is expandable to 512GB via a microSD card slot. The smartphone comes with Android 10-based MIUI out of the box and has a 6,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging.

In terms of optics, the triple rear camera setup on the Poco M3 houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch. Notably, the rear cameras support modes such as Document mode, night mode, AI scene detection, Google Lens, AI Beautify, portrait mode, and more. Other features on the Poco M3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

POCO M3 comes with a killer design and leading set of specifications. With a 6GB RAM configuration, 2-day 6000mAh battery, 48MP triple camera setup and a full HD+ display, POCO M3 ups the segment standards by a huge margin.