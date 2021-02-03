Poco M3 vs Redmi 9 Power Price, Specs Compared: Which Budget Android Smartphone Should You Go For?

The Poco M3 smartphone has finally debuted in India. The device succeeds the popular Poco M2 that was launched in the country last year. It comes in two storage models, and the India price starts at Rs 10,999. Notably, Xiaomi sells its Redmi 9 Power around similar a price point, and the smartphone packs the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC, under the hood - similar to the Poco M3. The Redmi 9 Power debuted in India in December 2020 in storage variants. So in case, you're wondering how the two phones fare against each other, here's a comparison between the two on paper.

Design: Both Poco M3 and the Redmi 9 Power sport a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with a waterdrop-style notch. At the back, the Poco M3 packs triple rear cameras, while the Redmi 9 Power houses quad rear cameras. Notably, both devices include a 3.5mm headphone jack and a USB Type-C port for charging. The rear camera module on the Redmi 9 Power comes in a vertically-aligned rectangular shape. In contrast, the Poco M3 has a distinct rectangular-rear camera module that comes in the black colour finish.

Features: Under the hood, both Poco M3 and Redmi 9 Power carry the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 chipset. The internal memory on the smartphones is expandable up to 512GB via a dedicated microSD card slot. Additionally, the two support dual-SIM card (nano) and run on Android 10 out of the box. The Redmi 9 Power comes with 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB storage, while the Poco M3 comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. Moreover, the Poco M3 packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging, and the Redmi 9 Power has the same battery features.

Camera: The triple rear camera setup on the newly launched Poco M3 houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch. Notably, the rear cameras support modes such as Document mode, night mode, AI scene detection, Google Lens, AI Beautify, portrait mode and more.

In contrast, the Redmi 9 Power offers the quad rear camera setup that houses a 48-megapixel primary camera along with an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, 2-megapixel macro shooter, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel camera for selfies and video calling.

Price: The Poco M3 will go on sale in India via Flipkart on February 9. Its price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB option while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 11,999. On the other hand, the 4GB + 64GB storage option of Redmi 9 Power is available at Rs 10,999 while the 4GB + 128GB option costs RS 11,999.