Poco M3 Will Launch in India on February 2, to Go on Sale on Flipkart

Poco will launch the Poco M3 in India on February 2, the Chinese smartphone maker announced on its social media channels. The successor of the Poco M2 was first unveiled in November 2020 in select markets with Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and triple cameras at the back. Poco has also confirmed that the upcoming phone will go on sale on Flipkart on the launch day at 12 PM IST (noon). India pricing of the smartphone remains unclear at the moment.

To recall, the Poco M3 that is currently available in select markets comes with a starting price tag of $149 (approx Rs 11,000) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB + 128GB storage model costs $169 (approx Rs 12,500). The global variant of the smartphone comes in Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black colour options. Poco may launch the smartphone in India at a similar price point.

Not just us; your favourite experts too are going gaga over the #POCOM3 with its killer looks & OP performance.Check-out what they have to say.Launching on 2nd February at 12PM on @Flipkart. pic.twitter.com/X1fQhEe50P — POCO India #POCOM3 (@IndiaPOCO) January 27, 2021

In terms of specifications, the global variant of Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU. The phone packs 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage and runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. Additionally, the internal storage is expandable via a microSD card up to 512GB.

Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch. Notably, the rear cameras support modes such as Document mode, night mode, AI scene detection, Google Lens, AI Beautify, portrait mode and more. Other features on the Poco M3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via USB-Type C port.