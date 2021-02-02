Poco M3 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India, Price Starts at Rs 10,999

The Poco M3 has debuted in India as a successor of the popular Poco M2 smartphone. The device was launched earlier today at a virtual event, and its regular sales in the country will start from January 9. The Poco M3 was first unveiled in select markets in November 2020 in two storage options. The India variant has the same specifications and also comes in two storage models.

The Poco M3's price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB option while the 6GB + 128GB storage variant will cost Rs 11,999. Customers can purchase the smartphone in Power Black, Cool Blue and Poco Yellow colour options via Flipkart starting 9 February, at 12 PM (noon). Notably, Flipkart users can avail Rs 1,000 instant discount with ICICI Bank credit card. The offer extends on EMI transaction with ICICI Bank credit card, as well.

In terms of specifications, the India variant of Poco M3 is similar to the global variant launched in November 2020. It sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. The Poco M3 is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone also packs up to 128GB storage and runs Android 10-based MIUI out-of-the-box. Additionally, the internal storage is expandable via a microSD card up to 512GB.

Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch. Notably, the rear cameras support modes such as Document mode, night mode, AI scene detection, Google Lens, AI Beautify, portrait mode and more. Other features on the Poco M3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via USB-Type C port (18W charger included in the box).