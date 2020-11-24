Poco M3 With Triple Rear Cameras, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Availability and More

Poco has refreshed its M-series smartphone lineup with the launch of Poco M3 smartphone. The global launch took place earlier today, and the phone is available in select markets excluding India. Notable features on the Poco M3 include Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC and triple cameras at the back. Several features such as 6.53-inch display and 6,000mAh battery were already revealed by the company ahead of the launch.

Poco has also shared details about the launch of Poco M3 on its Twitter page. The new Poco phone's price starts at $149 (approx Rs 11,000) for the base 4GB + 64GB storage variant, while the 4GB + 128GB storage model carries a price tag of $169 (approx Rs 12,500). The phone comes in three colour options of Cool Blue, Poco Yellow, and Power Black and its sale will start on November 27. Additionally, the early sale deal of Poco M3 includes 20 percent off via AliExpress and more under Black Friday sale. As mentioned, the Chinese smartphone maker is yet to reveal its Indian availability details. At the moment, Poco offers Poco M2 and Poco M2 Pro phones in India.

With early bird price starting at 129 USD!#POCOM3 is indeed much #MoreThanYouExpect! Add POCO M3 to your cart right now! — POCO (@POCOGlobal) November 24, 2020

In terms of specifications, the Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,340 pixels) display with 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU. The phone packs 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage and runs Android 10-based MIUI 12 out-of-the-box. Additionally, the internal storage is expandable via a microSD card up to 512GB.

Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there's an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch. Notably, the rear cameras support modes such as Document mode, night mode, AI scene detection, Google Lens, AI Beautify, portrait mode and more. Other features on the Poco M3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via USB-Type C port.