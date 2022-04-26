Poco M4 5G To Launch in India on This Date: All Details

Poco has announced the launch of Poco M4 5G in India on April 29. The company has revealed the device will retail on Flipkart and a dedicated microsite on the e-commerce platform highlights its Blue and Yellow colour options. As per the poster, the Poco M4 5G will continue to retain a flat edge design similar to the Poco M4 Pro that is available in India for starting Rs 13,999. However, its rectangular rear camera module is similar to the old-gen Poco M3. The poster reveals that the smartphone would carry a 3.5mm audio jack on the top spine.

Other details of the Poco M4 5G remain unclear, though the poster shows dual rear cameras. Poco M4 5G has been a part of leaks in the past, and tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh on Twitter) shared its specifications. As per the tipster, the Poco M4 5G reportedly features a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ LCD screen with a 90Hz refresh rate. The phone is said to be powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC, which also powers several budget 5G phones like Samsung Galaxy F42 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G, and Redmi Note 10T 5G. Users may be able to choose between 4GB and 6GB LPDDR4x RAM options paired with 64GB and 128GB of UFS2.2 storage. The dual rear camera setup may house a 50-megapixel primary sensor with a 2-megapixel depth sensor. For selfies, the phone is said to pack a 5-megapixel front camera.

Other key expected features of the Poco M4 5G include a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W fast charging and Android 12-based MIUI 13.

Meanwhile, users can purchase the Poco M4 Pro 5G in India for Rs 14,999 for the base 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Its 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM variants with 128GB storage cost Rs 16,999 and Rs 18,999 in the country. Readers can check its full specifications in photos here.

