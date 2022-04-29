Poco has refreshed its affordable M-smartphone series with the new Poco M4 5G. The new device sits with the existing Poco M4 Pro 5G and Poco M4 Pro and succeeds the Poco M3 from last year. The Poco M4 5G looks similar to the Poco M4 Pro with flat edges and rounded corners. In some ways, the phone design takes inspiration from the Apple iPhone 12 series. Its key features include a chunky 5,000mAh battery, dual rear cameras, and an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance. It also gets seven 5G bands support.

Poco M4 5G Price in India

The Poco M4 5G will be available in three colourways - Cool Blue, Power Black, and its distinct Poco Yellow. Customers can choose between two storage variants - 4GB RAM and 64GB for Rs 12,999 and 6GB RAM and 128GB at Rs 14,999. This makes it one of the most affordable 5G smartphones in India at this point. 5G is yet to be available in the country, though the government recently announced that the 5G spectrum auction would begin next month.

The Poco M4 5G will be available to purchase starting May 5 at 12 Noon via Flipkart. SBI card users can also avail a flat Rs 2,000 instant discount.

Poco M4 5G Specifications

The Poco M4 5G features a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate, and the front panel has a waterdrop-style notch for the 8-megapixel selfie snapper. It draws power from MediaTek’s Dimensity 700 chipset, which is designed for affordable smartphones with 5G. The same chipset powers Samsung Galaxy F42 5G and Redmi Note 10T 5G.

Its rear camera setup is headlined by a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Some customers may get unhappy with the absence of an ultra-wide-angle camera. The Poco M4 5G carries a chunky 5,000mAh battery and weighs 200 grams - roughly five grams heavier than the Poco M4 Pro 5G. As mentioned, the Poco M4 5G includes an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.