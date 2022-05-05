Poco M4 5G's First Sale in India Begins Today: Price, Offers and Specs

Poco’s latest 5G-enabled Poco M4 5G is now available to buy in India. It is one of the most affordable 5G phones in the country right now, and customers can purchase it via Poco channels and Flipkart. The phone is available in two storage variants, and the customers can choose its distinct Poco Yellow colour apart from two mode shades. The Poco M4 5G looks similar to the Poco M4 Pro 4G with flat edges and round edges. It comes with a large 5,000mAh battery and dual rear cameras.

Poco M4 5G Price in India, Offers

The Poco M4 5G’s first sale began earlier today, May 5, at noon via Flipkart. Customers can choose between two storage variants - 4GB RAM and 64GB storage for Rs 12,999 and 6GB RAM + 128GB storage for Rs 14,999. Further, SBI card users can also avail an additional flat Rs 2,000 instant discount and get the smartphone effectively for Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively.

ALSO READ: Poco M4 5G With Dual Rear Cameras, Dimensity 700 SoC Launched: Price in India, Specifications

The Poco M4 5G is available in three colourways - Cool Blue, Power Black, and its distinct Poco Yellow.

Poco M4 5G Specifications

Poco’s 5G-enabled Poco M4 comes with a 6.58-inch Full-HD+ display that offers up to a 90Hz refresh rate. The front panel features a waterdrop-style notch to house the single 8-megapixel selfie snapper. The phone draws power from MediaTek Dimensity 700 chipset, which is designed for affordable smartphones with 5G and powers several notable devices. The same chipset comes in Samsung Galaxy F42 5G and Redmi Note 10T 5G.

The smartphone’s rear camera setup houses a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Sadly, there’s no ultra-wide-angle camera on the back. The Poco M4 5G includes a chunky 5,000mAh battery and weighs 200 grams - roughly five grams heavier than the Poco M4 Pro 5G. As mentioned, the Poco M4 5G includes an IP52 rating for dust and water resistance.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.