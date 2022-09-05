Poco M5 Launch Today: Here's How To Watch Livestream And What To Expect From This Mid-Ranger

Smartphone brand Poco is all set to launch its new Poco M5 smartphone in India today. The Poco M5 will be launched at 5:30PM IST, and will come as a budget-centric offering from the brand. Poco has been teasing the smartphone for the past few days, teasing the design and the camera sample for the upcoming launch. With just a few hours to go for the Poco M5 launch, here’s how you can watch the event live and what to expect.

HOW TO WATCH POCO M5 LAUNCH EVENT LIVE

The Poco M5 launch will be live streamed at 5:30PM IST today. Those who are interested in watching the launch event live, can plug into the company’s YouTube and social media channels. Alternatively, readers can also watch the Poco M5 launch live from the video embedded below this paragraph.

POCO M5 Launch: What To Expect

The Poco M5 will not be a 5G smartphone. The Poco M5 is expected to come with a 6.58-inch full-HD+ IPS display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device will reportedly be backed by a 5,000mAh battery paired with 33W fast charging, according to reports. The Poco M5 is also said to come powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 1128GB of internal storage, and there is a triple rear camera on the smartphone.

The Poco M5 will come with a two-tone design with a synthetic leather back panel. The smartphone is said to be a budget offering, and while we have no idea around the pricing of the smartphone, according to the specifications and what we know about the device so far, a price of under Rs 15,000 is what you should expect from the Poco M5.

