Poco Now Among Top Three Online Phone Brands in India, Celebratory Discounts on Poco C3, X3 Announced

Poco India is now among the top three online smartphone brands in the country. According to market analyst Counterpoint, the smartphone maker that became an independent firm in early 2020, was ahead of Realme and OnePlus in online volumes, but stands behind Xiaomi, its original parent company, and Samsung - till November 2020. Its growth in online sales is attributed to the introduction of Poco C3 and Poco M2 that are in the sub-Rs 10,000 segment. The company claims that it managed to sell over one million phone units within the first week of the Flipkart Big Billion Day sale that took place in November 2020.

Poco also provides multiple smartphones in India under the Rs 20,000 bracket. The company had launched the Poco X3 with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC in September 2020 that carries a price tag of starting Rs 15,999. The Poco M2 Pro, on the other hand, is another notable device available at Rs 12,999 for the base 4GB + 64GB variant. The company is rumoured to launch the new Poco F2 with a 120Hz display and Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G SoC this year.

Speaking over Poco's recent feat, Shilpi Jain, Counterpoint research analyst says that the company continues to gain momentum after becoming an independent brand at the beginning of last year. "Its smartphones like Poco C3 and Poco M2 were the main drivers of this growth. Features like a large display, 5,000mAh battery, and gaming processor at affordable price points made both models lucrative for consumers. In Q3 2020, POCO captured 4th position in online segment shipments, post which it rose to the 3rd position in November 2020," the researcher added.

Poco India director, Anuj Sharma lauded the achievement and said that the development underscores consumers' overwhelming endorsement of Poco's brand philosophy of "Everything you need and nothing you don't." Poco had become an independent global brand in November 2020 - ten months after its Indian subsidiary got separated from Xiaomi.

Small team, big achievement! POCO is now the #3 smartphone brand online.Wait! There's more.2 out of the top 3 phones sold online were #POCO phones.Your trust, support and feedback helped us achieve this. More to come Source: @CounterPointTR pic.twitter.com/RldID483ZO — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 11, 2021

As part of the latest achievement, Poco India is selling its best-sellers with a discount for a limited time. Consumers will be able to purchase Poco C3 (3GB +32GB) at Rs 6,999 and its 4GB + 64GB variant at Rs 7,999. The Poco X3 will also be up for grabs starting at Rs 15,999, with a flat Rs 1,000 discount on all three variants. Besides, Flipkart users can avail no-cost EMI schemes along with exchange offers.