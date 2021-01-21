Poco Says Over 1 Million Poco C3 Units Sold in India Since Launch in October 2020

Poco India has announced that the company managed to sell over 1 million Poco C3 smartphone units in the country since its launch in October 2020 till January 2021. Notably, the budget smartphone from the Chinese brand was among its best selling products in November 2020. The surge in Poco C3's (alongside Poco M2 Pro) sales in India in November had also catapulted Poco's position as the third best-selling online smartphone brand in the country. Currently, the budget smartphone is available with a discount as a part of the ongoing Flipkart Big Savings Day sale.

Customers in India can purchase the Poco C3 at a discounted price of Rs 6,299 for the base 3GB + 32GB variant, while the 4GB + 64GB storage model is retailing at 7,199 INR for (with bank offers included) until January 24 on Flipkart. Customers can avail other sale deals such as a cashback offer with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, free shipping, and more with the smartphone.

In terms of features, the smartphone comes with a 6.53-inch HD+ LCD display along with a waterdrop notch and a 20:9 aspect ratio. Under the hood, it packs the octa-core MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, paired with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage, as mentioned above. The Poco C3 also gets a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage of up to 512GB and a dual-SIM card tray. Its rear camera module comes in a square design.

The rear camera setup on the Poco C3 includes a 13-megapixel primary shooter with an f/2.2 aperture, a 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with f/2.4 aperture. The selfie camera on the Poco C3 is a 5-megapixel shooter. The smartphone also has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 10W fast charging support. Further, the phone comes with Android 10-based MIUI 12 out of the box.