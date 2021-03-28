Poco Sells Over 5 Lakh Poco M3 Units in 45 Days, Its Yellow Colour Model Will Go on Sale on Holi

Poco India has announced that the company sold over 5 lakh units of Poco M3 within the first month of its online sales on Flipkart. Notably, the Chinese tech company had claimed that over 1.5 lakh units of the phone were sold via the e-commerce platform during the first sale on February 9. The Poco M3 debuted in India as a successor of the popular Poco M2 smartphone on February 2. Its Yellow colour option will go on sale again on March 29, on the occasion of Holi, at 12 PM (noon) on Flipkart. Customers can purchase the device with sale deals such as 5 percent cashback with Flipkart Axis Bank credit card, no-cost EMI at Rs 1,834 per month, and an exchange offer worth Rs 10,999.

In terms of specifications, the Poco M3 sports a 6.53-inch full-HD+ (1,080×2,340 pixels) display with 90.34 percent screen-to-body ratio. It is powered by the octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 SoC accompanied by Adreno 610 GPU and 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM. The phone also packs up to 128GB of storage and runs Android 10-based MIUI out-of-the-box. Additionally, the internal storage is expandable via a microSD card up to 512GB. Its triple rear camera setup houses a 48-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.79 lens, a 2-megapixel secondary sensor with an f/2.4 macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 lens. At the front, there’s an 8-megapixel shooter housed inside the waterdrop notch. Notably, the rear cameras support modes such as Document mode, night mode, AI scene detection, Google Lens, AI Beautify, portrait mode and more. Other features on the Poco M3 include 4G LTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/ A-GPS, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

5⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣0⃣+ #POCOM3 sold = 4⃣5⃣ days1⃣1⃣1⃣1⃣1⃣+ phones = 1⃣ day~4⃣6⃣3⃣ phones = 1⃣ hour~8⃣ phones = 1⃣ minuteAnother 8⃣ #POCO members have been added already to the fam by the time you read the tweet. Thanks for the amazing response! pic.twitter.com/1EqSREk4Pt — POCO - Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 26, 2021

The Poco M3 comes with a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging via USB-Type C port (18W charger included in the box). Its price in India starts at Rs 10,999 for the base 64GB variant. The 128GB model cost Rs 11,999.