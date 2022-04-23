Poco Watch Smartwatch to Launch on April 26: All Details

Poco has announced the launch of its first smartwatch, the Poco Watch, for the global market. The launch will take place on April 26 at 5:30 PM IST. Poco has also shared a promotional poster on its social media channel where we can notice its square-shaped dial with curved edges. At first glance, the Poco Watch looks a lot like Apple Watch smartwatches. We do not have any official information, and more details are expected soon. The Poco Watch will debut alongside the Poco F4 GT gaming smartphone.

The Poco Watch’s India launch details remain unclear, but it is likely the device would arrive in India weeks later. Over the last few months, Poco has been unveiling devices globally first, and introducing them to India later. That way, we can also expect the Poco F4 GT gaming smartphone to launch in the country later.

Meanwhile, online publication Digit in collaboration with tipster OnLeaks have leaked the design and specifications of Poco Watch ahead of the official launch.

The publication does not highlight anything related to its pricing or India-specific availability. As per the leak, the Poco Watch features a square AMOLED display with a viewing area of 1.6 inches. For reference, the Apple Watch (41mm) offers a viewing area of 1.9 inches. On the right spine, there is a button to help users navigate options across the UI. Users will be available to select options by scrolling across the screen. The alleged renders show the watch in three shades – Black, Blue, and White. It uses the traditional metal-buckle strap-on system that some customers may find outdated for a smartwatch.

In terms of features, the report notes the Poco Watch would be able to monitor heart rate and blood oxygen (SpO2) levels. It will reportedly carry a 225mAh battery, and the watch is said to weigh around 31 grams. The overall dimensions could be 39.1 x 34.4 x 9.98mm. Lastly, the smartwatch may come with a 5 ATM rating for water resistance.

