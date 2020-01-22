Poco Will Now be an Independent Brand, Confirms Poco F2 for 2020 Launch

Xiaomi’s sub-brand Poco which currently only has one handset under its lineup has announced that it will now be an independent company. The standalone company will run on its own and have its own making strategies. The development comes days after Xiaomi India announced that it will be focusing more on the Mi brand of products in the country.

Soon after the announcement, Poco has started teasing its next smartphone. dropping hints on its Twitter account. In the first tweet, we can see a teaser trailer very similar to the launch of a new Netflix or Amazon Prime series with a reference to "season 2." In another tweet, the company has released an open letter talking about the brand’s journey as well as the developments on the company’s sole device, the Poco F1. The letter also talks about how the team is working hard to fix mistakes and asks fans to stay tuned for the successor of the F1.

The company says that the F1 which was launched in 50 markets has been a successful product. And there are no doubts about it, as the company is still providing support for the smartphone despite close to two years since its launch. The handset recently received the new MIUI 11 based Android 10 update. It is, however, a bit concerning how Xiaomi never launched more devices under the Poco brand despite the success.

#POCOIsHere and it'll give chills to others. IYKWWM 😉Season 2 is live now! Brace yourself for the impact. pic.twitter.com/wJPWgDgwCn — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

An open letter to all #POCO fans!Thanks for making it possible. #POCOIsHere and we're ready for an action-packed season 2. Are you? pic.twitter.com/vYOQ8HZj8v — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 21, 2020

“POCO F1 is an extremely popular phone across user groups and remains a top contender in its category even in 2020. We feel the time is right to let POCO operate on its own now, which is why we’re excited to announce that POCO will spin off as an independent brand,” said Manu Kumar Jain, VP of Xiaomi.

