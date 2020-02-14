Poco X2 Gets First Firmware Update With January Security Patch and Camera Improvements

It has been less than a month since the Poco X2 was unveiled in India. The smartphone came with MIUI 11 based on Android 10, with pre-installed software version 11.0.3.0.QGHINXM. Now, just 10 days after its arrival, the company is rolling out the first OTA update, with version number 11.0.4.0.QGHINXM.

As revealed by GSMArena, the new update brings along a few changes, including camera improvements. Earlier, it was reported that a bug on the Poco X2 crashed the camera app while using the Pro mode. However, the latest OTA update brings changes such as optimization to the image processing and fixing camera app in the above-mentioned mode.

Apart from this, the new update also brings the January security patch, introducing increased system security. As it is an OTA update, it will take some time before reaching all the Poco X2 devices. You can install it by following the download link provided through the installation message, or by doing it manually.

The POCO X2 is now available in India at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB + 64GB configuration. You can pay an extra Rs 1,000 to get twice the base storage. Meanwhile, the high-end 8GB + 256GB variant comes at Rs 19,999. It comes in three colour options: Atlantis blue, Matrix purple and Phoenix red. This is the second smartphone from the brand after the Poco F1 which was launched way back in 2018.

