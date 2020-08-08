Poco X2 Gets MIUI 12 Update in India: Everything You Need to Know

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has started rolling out MIUI 12 update in India, as per reports. The roll-out has begun for Poco X2 smartphone users, who shared a bunch of screenshots on Twitter confirming the same. Poco X2, thus, becomes the first phone from the company to receive the update. The build number of the latest update, as seen on Twitter, is MIUI 12.0.1.0.QGHINXM and its size listed happens to be 813MB.

Interestingly, the rollout arrives after Xiaomi announced recently that both the Poco F2 Pro and Pocophone F1 will globally receive the MIUI 12 updates from this month. However, as it turned out, it is the Poco X2 smartphone that has started receiving the update. Having said that, while the changelog mentions it's a stable update, it remains unclear on whether it is a soak test or a more general rollout.

Based on Twitter interactions, the latest MIUI 12 update brings new system animations with a "physically based animation engine" which will refresh the device's "look and feel". Accordingly, the "dynamic window technology will take screen orientation to a whole new level". The new version of Xiaomi's skin also brings a new simpler and cleaner visual design that works "for all types of contents and languages" and an improvement to the floating windows feature as well.

The Poco X2 was launched in India in February this year with a quad-camera setup powered by a 64-megapixel primary camera, a Snapdragon 730G chipset, and a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charge support. The phone also sports a 6.7-inch FHD+ hole-punch LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and 120Hz refresh rate. The Poco X2 in India comes in 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and a top of the line 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variants with price currently starting at Rs 17,499.