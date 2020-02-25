Poco X2 Going on Sale Today India: Price, Offers, Specs and More

The Poco X2 is yet again going on sale in India today. The handset, which is basically a rebranded version of the Redmi K30, was launched earlier this month after the company announced that it will no longer be a Xiaomi sub-brand. The Poco X2 comes almost after 2 years the Poco F1 was launched, and it is currently the most affordable smartphone on the market to offer a 120Hz refresh rate display.

Sale begins at 12PM IST and you can head over to Flipkart if you are interested in getting your hands on the new smartphone. Pricing begins at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM + 64GB variant. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant will be available at Rs 16,999 and the top variant with 8GB RAM + 256GB storage will be available for Rs 19,999. It will be available in three colour options- Atlantis Blue, Matrix Purple, and Phoenix Red.

Customers can avail an instant discount of Rs 1,000 if they opt for an ICICI Bank card or EMI transaction. There is also an extra 5 percent discount if customers use an Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card.

As for the full specs, the Poco X2 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. It features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) hole-punch LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This is the second phone in India to offer 120Hz refresh rate apart from the Asus ROG Phone II.

At the back, there is a quad-camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 1/1.7-inch sensor, with a 6P lens system offering an f/1.89 aperture. This is paired to a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup with a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Just like the Redmi K30, there is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charge support. The company is bundling the high-capacity charger in the box, and it is the same as the company previously launched alongside the Redmi K20 and K20 pro. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, dual-SIM slots, IR blaster, P2i water repellant coating, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.



