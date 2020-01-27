Poco X2 Launch Date Confirmed, Will be Unveiled on February 4

After recently announcing that it will run as an independent brand, Poco has now announced that its next smartphone launch is just around the corner. The ex-Xiaomi sub-brand has confirmed the name, as well as the launch date of its upcoming handset. The company is not going forward with the Poco F2 branding, rather the phone will be called the X2.

The Poco X2 is set to launch in India on February 4, as confirmed by the company via its social media channels. It is being speculated that the upcoming Poco phone will be a rebranded version of the Redmi K30 4G. It will apparently come with a fast refresh rate display as the company is teasing the handset to have an “extreme refresh rate” and “seamless touch response.”

Recently the handset was spotted on a Geekbench listing hinting at the key specifications of the Poco X2 including the fact that it will come with Android 10 out of the box. The Poco India website is also teasing the smartphone suggesting an improved camera experience, a high-end Snapdragon processor with enhanced cooling and fast battery charging tech. There is also a shot of the phone’s bottom edge which shows a similar design as the Redmi K30 including the speaker, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm audio jack.

An Xperience that will make you go, "Bruh, it's #SmoothAF". #POCOX2 is arriving on Feb 4th 2020.Want to know if your smartphone is Smooth AF? Visit now: https://t.co/LQqSvTpgLz pic.twitter.com/BB5RFQ8lVO — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) January 27, 2020

Xiaomi recently launched the Redmi K30 series in China, and as mentioned above, it is being speculated that the Poco X2 is going to be a rebranded version of the Redmi device. The Redmi K30 5G is powered by the new Snapdragon 765G SoC and is offered in 64GB, 128GB and 256B storage options. The K30, on the other hand, comes with the Snapdragon 730G SoC.

There is a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) hole-punch display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. At the back, the handset sports a quad rear camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 1/1.7-inch sensor, with a 6P lens system offering an f/1.89 aperture. There is also a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup with a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor.

Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, NFC, 5G connectivity with dual-SIM slots, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

