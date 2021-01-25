Poco X2 Receiving Android 11-Based MIUI 12.1 Update But Some Users Facing Performance-Related Issues

The Poco X2 has started receiving the stable Android 11-based MIUI 12.1 update, nearly a year after its launch. The software update comes six months after the smartphone started receiving the MIUI 12 update that was based on Android 10. In terms of security, Poco X2 users in India are also getting the January 2021 Android security patch. However, some users are facing issues with the phone's performance following the software update.

Poco is yet to publish the official changelog of the Android 11 update for the Poco X2, though users on Twitter have posted screenshots that highlight its build number as MIUI 12.1.2.0.RGHINXM. The size of the update is said to be 2.4GB. In terms of features, the smartphone is expected to receive core Android 11 security upgrades along with chat bubbles, notifications management, and one-time permissions. Poco X2 users in India can check the availability of the MIUI 12.1 update manually by heading to Settings > About phone.

Meanwhile, some users are also reporting issues with the smartphone following the software update. Some Poco X2 users are facing lags in performance and claim that the update is full of "bugs." The Chinese smartphone company is yet to address these issues, and a fix for the bugs might be underway. The cause of performance-related issues remains unknown at the moment.

Miui 12.1.2 Android 11 update for #PocoX2 is full of bugs...my device has become slower & laggy...lot of expected features are missing.. Please keep your promise properly @cmanmohan 🙏🏻 @POCOGlobal @IndiaPOCO @POCOSupport @IndiaPOCO — Sayan Roy (@sayanrays) January 25, 2021

@IndiaPOCO @POCOGlobalPoco X2 got Android 11 Update But it has a lot of bugs in the phone.Please Provide A Stable System Update For Poco X2 Android 11 — MRK OFFICIAL (@raahimkhanmrk) January 24, 2021

Poco X2 started receiving the MIUI 12 Global Stable ROM in August 2020, nearly seven months after its launch in India. Notably, its makers had also confirmed the arrival of Android 11 on the smartphone, back in February 2020. Currently, it is available in India for a starting price of Rs 14,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB storage option, while the 128G storage model comes with a price tag of Rs 15,999. The Poco X2 packs quad rear cameras and Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G processor, under the hood.