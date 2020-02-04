Take the pledge to vote

2-min read

Poco X2 to Launch Today in India: How to Watch Live Stream

The new Poco X2 will be launched at a special event in New Delhi.

Kunal Khullar | @kunalneo

Updated:February 4, 2020, 12:25 PM IST
The Poco X2 is headed its way to India and the company will be launching the device on Tuesday, February 4. After recently announcing that it will run as an independent brand the ex-Xiaomi sub-brand will be launching the new handset almost two years after the Poco F1.

We recently reported how the new Poco X2 will not be a direct successor to F1, instead, it will cater to a slightly different segment. Of course, there has also been a lot of buzz around the internet suggesting that the X2 will just be a rebranded Redmi K30. So here’s a quick look at everything we know about the upcoming Poco smartphone:

1. A rebranded Redmi K30?

Various leaks and company teasers suggest that the Poco X2 is just going to be the Redmi K30 in a new avatar. For those who don’t know, Xiaomi launched the Redmi K30 in China last month. We’ve seen leaked images, specifications and some features teased by Poco India as well as ecommerce giant Flipkart that make the rumours quite believable.

2. Specifications

Now if the Poco X2 is really a rebranded version of the Redmi K30, that means that the specifications will be similar. So expect the X2 to be powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC It could feature a 6.67-inch full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) hole-punch display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. At the back, expect a quad-camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 1/1.7-inch sensor, with a 6P lens system offering an f/1.89 aperture. This will be paired to a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup with a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, a 4,500mAh battery with 30W fast charging support, NFC, 5G connectivity with dual-SIM slots, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

3. Price

Considering the most affordable smartphone with the Snapdragon 730G chipset on the market is the Realme X2, Poco is bound to compete. The Realme X2 is priced at Rs 16,999 for the base variant with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage. Poco might undercut its competition and we are expecting a starting price of Rs 14,999/Rs 15,999.

Livestream:

The event begins at 12PM. You can catch the launch live stream below:

