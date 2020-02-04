Poco X2 vs Realme X2: Which is the Best Sub-Rs 20,000 Smartphone on the Market

The Poco X2 was finally unveiled today and by the looks of it, the handset is similar to the Xiaomi Redmi K30. Also, the specifications of the Poco X2 pits it directly against the Realme X2. Apart from having the same name, both the handsets are powered by the Snapdragon 730G processor and offer a 64-megapixel quad-camera setup at the back.

But which one offers the better value? Let’s compare the two, shall we…

Poco X2

As I mentioned above, the Poco X2 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC. It features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) hole-punch LCD display with a 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. This is the second phone in India to offer 120Hz refresh rate apart from the Asus ROG Phone II.

At the back, there is a quad-camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 1/1.7-inch sensor, with a 6P lens system offering an f/1.89 aperture. This is paired to a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup with a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Just like the Redmi K30, there is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charge support. The company is bundling the high-capacity charger in the box, and it is the same as the company previously launched alongside the Redmi K20 and K20 pro. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, dual-SIM slots, IR blaster, P2i water repellant coating, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

The smartphone is being offered in three variants with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and a top of the line 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. All variants come with microSD card expandability. The phone will be offering three colour options- Matrix Purple, Pheonix Red and Atlantis Blue. Pricing starts at Rs 15,999 for the base variant, with the 6GB RAM + 128GB variant will be available at 16,999. The 8GB RAM and 256GB storage is priced at Rs 19,999. Poco will be offering Rs 1,000 discount for ICICI Bank card users.

Realme X2

The Realme X2 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ (2340x1080 pixels) Super AMOLED display with a 19.5:9 aspect ratio and 91.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. There is also Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top and an in-display fingerprint sensor as well. This one is also powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 730G SoC, paired with up to 8GB of RAM.

The quad-rear camera on the Realme X2 features a 64-megapixel primary sensor with an f/1.8 aperture lens, an 8-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens, a 2-megapixel macro shooter with an f/2.4 aperture and a 2-megapixel depth sensor with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, the handset houses a 32-megapixel selfie camera with an f/2.0 aperture lens.

Other features include up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage, 4G VoLTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, USB Type-C, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a 4,000mAh battery with 30W VOOC 4.0 Flash Charge technology. The handset is being offered in three colours- Pearl Blue, Pearl Green, and Pearl White. Pricing starts at Rs 16,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB variant. There is also a 6GB RAM + 128GB version priced at Rs 18,999 and an 8GB RAM + 128GB option which will be available at Rs 19,999.

The Realme X2 offers an AMOLED panel which means deeper black and better contrast. This also allowed the company to make use of an in-display fingerprint scanner. On the other hand, Poco is offering an LCD panel but with a fast 120Hz refresh rate which makes it buttery smooth. It is also HDR10 compliant, which means good contrast, but not as deep blacks as one would experience on an AMOLED panel. The Poco X2 also offers a bigger battery, the latest Android 10 update, and a slightly lower price tag. In all honesty, the two phones are pretty close on paper with the Poco X2 having a slight advantage over Realme. Of course, this is just our opinion. Tell us, which one do you prefer?

