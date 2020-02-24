Poco X2 Will Get The Android 11 Update; You Have Something to Look Forward to

Poco has said that the Poco X2 smartphone will get the Android 11 update. This confirmation about the future update roadmap for the company’s newest Android phone is surely great news for anyone who has already brought one or intends to buy a Poco X2 anytime soon. Poco says they are an independent brand born out of Xiaomi in India. Google is expected to release the final version of Android 11 later this year. However, it is not clear yet exactly when Poco will roll out Android 11 for the X2 though and we would expect more clarity on that in the coming months. The Poco X2 is priced at Rs 15,999 for the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM and 128GB variant as well as Rs 1,999 for the 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The Poco X2 is powered by the Snapdragon 730G SoC, which makes it a direct competitor to the Realme X2. It features a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (2400x1080 pixels) hole-punch LCD display with 20:9 aspect ratio, 120Hz refresh rate, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection. The reason for not choosing an AMOLED panel was because it would have bumped up the cost. Also, this is the second phone in India to offer 120Hz refresh rate apart from the Asus ROG Phone II. The smartphone will be offered in three variants with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage, 6GB RAM and 128GB storage and a top of the line 8GB RAM with 256GB storage variant. All variants come with microSD card expandability. The phone will be offering three colour options- Matrix Purple, Pheonix Red and Atlantis Blue.

At the back, there is a quad-camera setup including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 1/1.7-inch sensor, with a 6P lens system offering an f/1.89 aperture. This is paired to a 5-megapixel macro lens, a 2-megapixel depth sensor, and an 8-megapixel sensor with 120-degree wide-angle lens. At the front, there is a dual selfie camera setup with a 20-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Just like the Redmi K30, there is a 4,500mAh battery with support for 27W fast charge support. The company is bundling the high-capacity charger in the box, and it is the same as the company previously launched alongside the Redmi K20 and K20 pro. Other features include a side-mounted fingerprint sensor, NFC, dual-SIM slots, IR blaster, P2i water repellant coating, USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack and runs on MIUI 11 based on Android 10.

