Poco X2 Will Not Be a Direct Successor to the Poco F2

Poco is finally expected to launch a new handset and has confirmed that it will be called the Poco X2. While fans have been eagerly waiting for a successor of the original Poco F1, we believe that things are going to be a little different this time. As the name suggests, the Poco X2 could go on to be a completely different series.

Apart from the name itself, there have been various leaks and rumours suggesting that it will be a rebranded Redmi K30 which has already launched in China. The company itself has confirmed a few features including the fact that it will come with a 120Hz RealityFlow display. Notably, the Redmi K30 also comes with a 120Hz LCD display. Ecommerce website Flipkart recently confirmed that the X2 will support 27W fast charging. If you remember, Xiaomi India was selling a 27W fast charger for Rs 999 when it launched the Redmi K20 and K20 Pro in India.

Some of the leaked specifications say that the handset will feature a 6.67-inch display with a quad-camera setup on the back including a 64-megapixel Sony IMX686 main camera. As for the processor, it could feature the Snapdragon 730G just like the Redmi K30. This might go on to disappoint Poco fans as the F1 came with the flagship Snapdragon 845 back in August 2018. But as we said, the X2 could be a completely different offering and hopefully, Poco will launch more handsets during the course of the year.

The Poco X2 will be launching in India on February 4 and will be sold via ecommerce portal Flipkart. We are expecting the starting price to be anywhere around the Rs 15,000 price mark considering the Realme X2 is the only phone with the Snapdragon 730G chipset having a starting price of Rs 16,999.

