Poco X3 Expected to Launch in India on September 22, Could Arrive at Rs 19,999

Poco recently unveiled the successor for its X2 smartphone called the X3 NFC for global markets. The smartphone is now expected to have an official India launch on September 22. While there is no official confirmation from the company yet, Poco India General Manager C. Manmohan had recently hinted that the smartphone could be priced around Rs 20,000 + taxes.

A separate report, that also predicted the launch date, suggests that the Poco X3 could launch in India at a price of Rs 18,999 or Rs 19,999. It also claims that the Indian version of the Poco X3 would arrive with a bigger battery compared to the 5,120mAh unit on the global variant.

The Poco X3 (or the X3 NFC) was announced last week which is the first-ever phone that runs with the new Snapdragon 732G chipset from the company. The smartphone also comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a punch-hole design offering a Full HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone comes with 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM and up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

The smartphone also features a quad camera at the back that includes a 64-megapixel (Sony IMX682) sensor along with a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The selfie camera makes use of a 20-megapixel sensor. Lastly, the device comes with a 5,160mAh battery with 33W fast charging support and runs on MIUI 12 based on Android 10. The Poco X3 NFC is priced at 229 euros (~Rs 20,000) for the 6GB RAM + 64GB storage variant and 269 euros (~Rs 23,500) for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant in Europe.