Poco has refreshed its Poco X3 series with the new Poco X3 GT. The latest smartphone is all about “speed," and its key specifications include 5G connectivity, 120Hz display, and 67W fast charging. In terms of design and features, the Poco X3 GT appears to be a rebranded Redmi Note 10 Pro 5G that also carries the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 SoC and triple cameras at the back. The smartphone sits with the existing Poco X3 Pro and Poco X3 NFC. Sadly, fans in India will not be able to get their hands on the phone as Poco claims that the existing Poco X3 Pro and Poco F3 GT already offer “everything you need." The Poco X3 GT is currently available in Malaysia and other select countries in Cloud White, Stargaze Black, and Wave Blue colour options.

In terms of specifications, the Poco X3 GT sports a 6.6-inch Full-HD+ (2,400×1,080 pixels) LCD display with 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch sampling rate, 450 nits of brightness, and Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection on top. It runs on Android 11-based MIUI 12.5 out-of-the-box and supports 5G (n1, n3, n28A, n41, n77, n78 bands). Under the hood, the smartphone packs the MediaTek Dimensity 1100 chipset coupled with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB of onboard storage that is further expandable via a microSD card. The rear camera module houses three cameras and the LED flash. The rear camera system includes a 64-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and a tertiary 2-megapixel macro lens with an f/2.4 aperture. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel camera housed in a tiny hole-punch cutout for selfies and video calling. The rear camera on the Poco X3 GT can record 4K videos at 30fps and 1080p videos at 60fps.

Other notable features of the Poco X3 GT include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, USB Type-C port, NFC, 3.5mm audio, and IP53 certification for dust and water resistance. It carries a 5,000mAh with support for 67W fast charging. Its price starts at MYR 1,299 (approx Rs 22,800) for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage option and the 8GB + 256GB model costs MYR 1,599, which is roughly Rs 28,000). Currently, the Snapdragon 860-powered Poco X3’s price in India starts at Rs 18,999.

