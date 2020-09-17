Poco X3 India Launch Confirmed for September 22: All You Need to Know

Poco India has confirmed the arrival of its Poco X3 in India. The Poco X3 will be launched in India on September 22, the company announced on its official Twitter handle. There is no word on the price of the Poco X3 yet, but the phone is expected to be priced around Rs. 20,000 and will be sold via Flipkart.

The Poco X3 will be similar to the Poco X3 NFC, which was recently announced for global markets. The Poco X3 will be the first phone to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 732G chipset. It will have a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display, with a hole-punch design. The display offers a Full-HD+ resolution on a 20:9 aspect ratio. The Poco X3's display will have a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, coupled with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage.

It's time to redefine #SmoothAF. Get ready for the #POCOX3. Arriving on 22nd September at 12 noon on @Flipkart. To know something that you don't, visit here: https://t.co/NSmwqs6yLY pic.twitter.com/lbeTQfpK9m — POCO India #POCOX3 (@IndiaPOCO) September 16, 2020

The Poco X3 will sport a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the Poco X3 will come with a 20-megapixel shooter.

The Poco X3 will be launched as a competitor to the Realme 7 Pro, which comes with a similar hole-punch design. The Realme 7 Pro has a 6.4-inch super AMOLED display and is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 720G chipset, paired with 6GB and 8GB of RAM options. The Realme 7 Pro comes in only one storage option - 128GB and was launched at a starting price of Rs. 19,999. On paper, the Poco X3 seems like a more powerful device, but of course, we would have to test out both the devices to see which one is better.

The Poco X3 NFC, which was launched in Europe last week has been priced at EUR 269 (roughly Rs 19,850) for the 64GB variant, and EUR 269 (roughly Rs 23,320) for the 128GB storage option.