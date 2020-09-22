Poco X3 India Launch Today at 12PM: Here's How to Watch The Live Stream

Poco is bringing its new mid-range champion, the Poco X3, to India today. The company launched the handset earlier this month in the European market as the POCO X3 NFC and the smartphone comes as an upgrade to the Poco X2. The Indian version of the Poco X3 should be very similar to the European version with minor tweaks here and there. There has been a rumour that it would arrive with a bigger battery.

The company is hosting a live event to give further details about the Poco X3 at 12PM today and you can follow all the updates on the company's official social media channels as well as YouTube. Poco India will continue its partnership with Flipkart and will most likely sell the smartphone on the e-commerce platform along with its own website.

Considering the specifications of the Poco X3 NFC, the Indian version of the handset could arrive with almost the same features and design. The Poco X3 is the first phone to run on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 732G chipset. It features a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a hole-punch design a Full-HD+ resolution, a 20:9 aspect ratio as well as 120Hz refresh rate, and HDR10. If you remember, the Poco X2 also offered a 120Hz refresh rate IPS display. The European variant comes with a maximum of 6GB of LPDDR4x RAM, coupled with up to 128GB of UFS 2.1 storage. It is expected that the Indian variant might come with 8GB of RAM. The Poco X3 also comes with a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 shooter, a 13-megapixel ultrawide camera, a 2-megapixel macro lens, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the Poco X3 features a 20-megapixel selfie shooter.

As for the battery, the handset was launched in Europe with a 5,160mAh unit along with 33W fast charging. There is a word that Poco might make use of a larger battery for the Indian variant. Apart from that, the smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP53 dust and water resistance rating, and the usual set of connectivity option.

The Poco X3 NFC, which was launched in Europe last week has been priced at EUR 269 (roughly Rs 19,850) for the 64GB variant, and EUR 269 (roughly Rs 23,320) for the 128GB storage option.