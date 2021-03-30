Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC, 120Hz Display Launched in India: Price, Specs and Availability

The Poco X3 Pro has debuted in India, days after the phone launched globally with the new Snapdragon 860 processor by Qualcomm - designed for flagship 4G smartphones. The phone comes in two storage options, and customers can purchase it in either Graphite Black, Steel Blue, or Golden Bronze colour option via Flipkart starting April 6. Flipkart customers will also be able to avail up to Rs 1,000 instant discount with ICICI debit and credit cards. Notable features of the Poco X3 Pro include a quad rear camera system, a 5,160mAh battery, and a large display. As its name suggests, the phone succeeds the Poco X3, launched in September 2020. The company says the latest device is “tailor-made for young tech and gaming enthusiasts."

In terms of specifications, the newly launched Poco X3 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response, and 450nits of peak brightness. The screen panel comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layer and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The onboard storage is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. The Poco X3 Pro carries a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, with the charger included inside the box. Poco claims that the large battery can deliver up to 11 hours of gaming time and 18 hours of video playback time.

Additionally, the Poco X3 Pro can automatically adjust the refresh rate to 50Hz, 60Hz, 90Hz or 120Hz, to preserve the battery. The quad rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel shooters for macro and portrait photography. At the front, there’s a 20-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. Other notable features of the phone include Android 11-based MIUI 12 custom skin, LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port for charging.

With a #PROformance so powerful , it’s obvious that #POCOX3PRO is the MOST POWERFUL PHONE under 20K. Ever. pic.twitter.com/QbgsfzTSNz— POCO - Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) March 30, 2021

The Poco X3 Pro price in India starts at Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB RAM + 128GB variant and the 8GB RAM + 128GB model costs Rs 20,999. In contrast, the European versions’ prices are set at EUR 249 (approx Rs 21,500) EUR 299 (approx Rs 25,800) for the same storage options.