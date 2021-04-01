Poco X3 Pro With Snapdragon 860 SoC Will be Available to Some Buyers for As Low as Rs 10,999, Here's How

The newly launched Poco X3 Pro will go on sale in India from April 6 onwards for a starting price of Rs 18,999 for the base 6GB + 128GB model. On the other hand, the top-end 8GB + 128GB option will retail at Rs 19,999 via Flipkart. On the first day of sale, the e-commerce platform is also offering Rs 1,000 off on both storage models as a part of the introductory sale deal. ICICI Bank credit card users can enjoy an additional Rs 1,000 off during regular and EMI transactions. However, Poco India has announced that existing Poco F1 users in the country can buy 6GB RAM and 8GB RAM options of Poco X3 Pro for as low as Rs 10,999 and Rs 12,999, respectively, with an exchange offer. Of course, the sale deal will vary with the condition of the smartphone. Poco note, “Flipkart executive will run a diagnostic test and verify the condition on the spot. When everything checks in, the exchange is confirmed, and the purchase is completed."

Apart from the introductory offer and sale deal for Poco F1 users, regular customers can purchase the Poco X3 Pro with a no-cost EMI option at starting Rs 3,167 per month. Flipkart Axis Bank credit card owners will get 5 percent unlimited cashback. The Poco X3 Pro will be up in Golden Bronze, Graphite Black, and Steel Blue colours. Its sale will begin via Flipkart at noon.

In terms of specifications, the newly launched Poco X3 Pro sports a 6.7-inch Full-HD+ (1,080×2,400 pixels) LCD display with a 120Hz refresh rate, 240Hz touch response, and 450nits of peak brightness. The screen panel comes with Corning Gorilla Glass 6 layer and a hole-punch cutout for the selfie camera. Under the hood, it packs the new Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 SoC coupled with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The onboard storage is expandable up to 1TB with a microSD card. The Poco X3 Pro carries a 5,160mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging, with the charger included inside the box. Poco claims that the large battery can deliver up to 11 hours of gaming time and 18 hours of video playback time.

The truest and the most powerful upgrade for your legendary POCO F1😈Check the images 👇🏼for deets. pic.twitter.com/L89Ke4uobO— POCO - Madder By the Minute (@IndiaPOCO) April 1, 2021

The quad rear camera system includes a 48-megapixel primary camera with f/1.79 aperture, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera with f/2.2 aperture, and two 2-megapixel shooters for macro and portrait photography. At the front, there’s a 20-megapixel snapper for selfies and video calling. Other notable features of the Poco X3 Pro include Android 11-based MIUI 12 custom skin, LTE, dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS, NFC, and USB Type-C port for charging.