Poco X3, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and 10 More Smartphones Now Support Play Services for AR

Google is adding support to Google Play Services for AR to many devices these days. This month, the company has added support for Google Play Services for AR to around 30 smartphones yet. Now, 12 more smartphones are getting support for AR apps via Google's ARCore software developer kit (SDK). Google works with manufacturers to add support for ARCore SDK to smartphones. The procedure requires calibration of cameras and other sensors in order to add AR application.

After the calibration of the sensors and cameras, these devices are whitelisted on Google Play in order to push Play Services for AR on them. With Google Play Services for AR installed, smartphones can use advanced augmented capabilities like Live View in Google Maps or the AR+ mode in Pokemon Go. Using ARCore unlocks many AR applications and features on smartphones. Smartphones that do not have ARCore SDK can still implement AR if users manually enable it by rooting their device. Following are the devices that are getting Google Play Services for AR support starting today:

Fujitsu F52A

LG K92

Motorola Moto G9 Plus

OPPO A72 5G

OPPO F17 Pro

Sharp AQUOS Sense4

Sharp AQUOS Sense4 basic

Sharp AQUOS Sense4 lite

Umx U3AR

Xiaomi POCO X3/POCO X3 NFC

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max

Realme X50 Pro Player

Google had added support for Play Services for AR on 16 devices previously, on October 21. Devices including Google's latest Pixel 5 and Pixel 4a 5G got support for AR in Google's last rollout. Before that, the company had rolled out AR capabilities for around two dozen smartphones including the like of Asus ROG Phone 3, OnePlus Nord, Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, and more.