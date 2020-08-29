Poco X3 Will Arrive With a 64-Megapixel Camera, 33W Fast Charging

Poco is working on a new smartphone and has started teasing the device on its social media channels in China. Successor to the Poco X2, the new X3 is expected to arrive soon and the company has confirmed some of the features of the smartphone. The handset was first spotted earlier this week revealing the back panel that included a round cutout for the camera module, similar to the Poco F2 Pro.

Poco’s Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson has now confirmed that the handset will include a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. A bunch of camera samples have also been shared although they are downscaled to 16-megapixel shots, which should be the default resolution on the camera. The camera module is expected to include three more cameras.

The company also confirmed some details on the battery front. While the exact battery capacity has not been shared, the new Poco X3’s battery can be fully charged in 65 minutes. Poco has shared a graph comparing the charging speeds with the Samsung Galaxy A71 that supports 25W fast charging and takes 80 minutes to full charge its 4,500mAh battery. Previous rumours suggest that the Poco X3 might come with 33W fast charging tech.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Poco X3 is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is expected to be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 chipset. The camera department will see a 64-megapixel main sensor at the back and a 20-megapixel camera for selfies sitting within a hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. The battery is expected to be rated at 5,160mAh. The handset is expected to go official on September 8.