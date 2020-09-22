TECH

1-MIN READ

Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G, 6,000mAh Battery Launches in India at Rs 16,999

The Poco X3 comes with a fine-looking spec sheet and could possibly the best phone to buy under Rs 20,000.

Poco India announced the launch of the new Poco X3 today via a virtual event. The smartphone is pretty much the same smartphone as the Poco X3 NFC that was launched earlier this month in Europe, but with a slightly bigger battery. The Indian variant also comes in a total of three memory and storage configurations.

The new smartphone comes at a starting price of Rs 16,999 for the base 6GB + 64GB variant, Rs. 18,499 for the 6GB + 128GB variant and Rs 19,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model. This makes it compete against the likes of the Redmi Note 9 Pro Max, Realme 7 Pro and the Samsung Galaxy M31. The new smartphone will be available for purchase via its first flash sale on September 29 via Flipkart.

The Poco X3 comes with a 6.67-inch IPS LCD display with a hole-punch design, a Full-HD+ resolution, 20:9 aspect ratio, 240Hz touch sampling rate and HDR10 certification. The display also gets Gorilla Glass 5 protection on top. The smartphone comes with the new Snapdragon 732G SoC, with up to 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 128GB of storage with a microSD card expansion.

The smartphone comes with a quad-camera setup at the back, which includes a 64-megapixel Sony IMX682 sensor with an f/1.73 lens, a 13-megapixel sensor with an f/2.2 ultra-wide lens, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor. Upfront, the Poco X3 features a 20-megapixel selfie shooter sitting inside the punch-hole display. As predicted, the smartphone does not come with the 5,160mAh battery that was seen on the European version, but a 6,000mAh unit provides the juice with 33W fast charging. The rest of the features include a side-mounted fingerprint scanner, IP53 dust and water resistance rating, and the usual set of connectivity options including Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, 4G, GPS/ A-GPS, USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack. The phone will be available in two colour options - Cobalt Blue and Shadow Grey.

