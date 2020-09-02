Poco X3 With Snapdragon 732G SoC, 64MP Quad-Camera to Officially Launch on September 7

With Qualcomm announcing its new Snapdragon 732G chipset, the company had also announced that the first handset to get the new chip would be the Poco X3. The new handset now has an official launch date, although this would be for the global launch. According to Poco, the new X3 will be unveiled on September 7 at 12PM UTC (5.30PM IST). The upcoming smartphone was spotted on the Bluetooth SIG website hinting at an NFC and a non-NFC variant. It was also recently seen on Geekbench scoring 571 on single-core and 1766 with multi-core performance tests which are similar to the Snapdragon 720G and Snapdragon 730G. The benchmark listing website also suggests that we could see a 6GB RAM variant and the handset would run on Android 10.

The Poco X3 was recently teased by the company showcasing the back panel with a round camera module but without the final arrangement of the cameras. Poco’s Product Marketing Manager and Global Spokesperson has already confirmed that the handset will include a 64-megapixel primary camera sensor. A bunch of camera samples downscaled to 16-megapixel shots were also shared, which should be the default resolution on the camera. The camera module is expected to include three more cameras.

Well, considering our #POCOLeaksKing @anguskhng has leaked everything already. We decided to make it all official!Here you go...#POCOX3 NFC is COMING SOON!Save the date, don't miss the live stream at 20:00 (GMT+8), September 7th. #ExactlyWhatYouNeed pic.twitter.com/wHoHgFr6uA — POCO (@POCOGlobal) August 31, 2020

The company also confirmed some details on the battery front. While the exact battery capacity has not been shared, the new Poco X3’s battery can be fully charged in 65 minutes. Poco has shared a graph comparing the charging speeds with the Samsung Galaxy A71 that supports 25W fast charging and takes 80 minutes to fully charge its 4,500mAh battery. Previous rumours suggest that the Poco X3 might come with 33W fast charging tech.

According to tipster Ishan Agarwal, the Poco X3 is expected to arrive with a 6.67-inch display with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 240Hz touch sampling rate. It is expected to be powered by the unannounced Qualcomm Snapdragon 732 chipset. The camera department will see a 64-megapixel main sensor at the back and a 20-megapixel camera for selfies sitting within a hole-punch cutout at the top of the display. The battery is expected to be rated at 5,160mAh.