Poco X4 5G May Soon Launch as Rebranded Version of Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Xiaomi sub-brand Poco may finally refresh its X-smartphone series with Poco X4 5G. According to MySmartPrice, the phone has appeared on Thailand’s NBTC database with the model number. Notably, this model number is similar to Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G’s (global) 2201116PI model number. Therefore, it is likely that the next Poco X smartphone is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G that is already retailing in select countries (not India). Poco last refreshed its X-phone series in September 2020 with Poco X3 NFC.

If the speculations are accurate, we can expect the Poco X4 5G smartphone to feature a Snapdragon 695 SoC with up to 128GB UFS2.2 storage and 8GB of LPDDR4X RAM. The Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G weighs 202kg and measures 8.12mm in thickness. We also get a large 6.67-inch AMOLED screen with a 120Hz refresh rate, 1200 nits peak brightness, and 2400×1080 pixels resolution (Full-HD+). The display is said to support reading mode 3.0 as well. At the back, the phone packs a triple camera system comprising a 108-megapixel primary snapper. We also get an 8-megapixel ultra-wide camera and a 2-megapixel macro camera. At the front, there’s a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies.

Other notable specifications of the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G that might feature on Poco X4 5G include a 5,000mAh battery with 67W charging, fingerprint scanner, 5G, hybrid SIM, Bluetooth 5.1, and dual-band Wi-Fi. There’s also room for a 3.5mm audio jack.

Interestingly, the 2201116PI model number (belonging to Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G) has also surfaced on India’s BIS database, the report adds. Xiaomi might further be planning to launch the Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G in the country soon. Poco’s last Poco M4 5G is a rebranded version of the Redmi Note 11 5G. But it features a slightly different back design that might also be the case of Poco X4 5G.

