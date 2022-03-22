Poco X4 Pro 5G India launch date is closer than ever, and the company has shared a new teaser which gives us a clear idea about the phone’s launch date in the country. Poco India has used social media to confirm that Poco X4 Pro 5G launch date is on March 28, 12PM. The company will be streaming the event on YouTube and other platforms.

The company’s tweet on Tuesday confirms the launch date, and also talks about Flipkart being its partner for the new smartphone.

We’re ready to captivate - with the #OneX4all.Indulge yourself in a whole new dimension of smartphones with the #POCOℙ5G.Get ready to watch India’s first advanced Mocap launch on 28.03.2022 @ 12PM: https://t.co/8fY1Mi4xfO pic.twitter.com/4GLjLZ3GC9 — POCO India (@IndiaPOCO) March 22, 2022

Flipkart had teased that Poco X4 Pro 5G India launch date is slated for this month itself, and March 28 is the date when the phone will be introduced in the country. There is a lot of excitement about Poco X4 Pro 5G in the market, and we are sure you are also keen to hear from the brand soon. Poco X4 Pro 5G made its debut at the Mobile World Congress 2022 (MWC 2022) in Barcelona last month.

Poco X4 Pro 5G India Price And Specifications (Expected)

Poco X4 Pro 5G prices start from EUR 299 which is Rs 25,300 approx. We expect the Poco X4 Pro 5G India prices to start closer to the Rs 22,000 mark, considering its overall features.

Poco X4 Pro 5G sports a 6.67-inch Full-HD+ AMOLED display with support for 120Hz refresh rate, 360Hz touch sampling rate and gets Corning Gorilla Glass 5 for added protection. The phone comes powered by Snapdragon 695 octa-core SoC that comes paired with up to 8GB of RAM and 256GB of UFS 2.2 storage.

The phone features a triple rear camera setup that includes a 108-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front of the phone gets a 16-megapixel selfie shooter. Poco has packed the Poco X4 Pro 5G with a 5000mAh battery that supports 67W fast charging.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Quick Look: The Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphone From Poco In India

Stay tuned with News18 Tech as we get you the latest updates on the Poco X4 Pro 5G India launch and other brands.

