Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch on March 28: How to Watch Live, Expected Price and More

The Poco X4 Pro 5G is finally launching in India tomorrow, March 28. The Xiaomi sub-brand first showcased the device at the MWC 2022 in Barcelona in February 2022. The company earlier claimed that the Poco X4 would come with a few tweaks for the Indian market. The global variant debuted with a 108-megapixel primary camera, though the India-specific variant will include a 64-megapixel Samsung primary camera sensor. Overall, the India-specific and the global variants of Poco X4 Pro 5G are expected to be the same in terms of design.

How to Watch Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch

Fans can watch Poco X4 Pro 5G’s virtual event on March 28 from 12 PM onwards. The live stream will be available on Poco India’s official YouTube channel and other social media channels. You can also watch the live stream in the embedded link below.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Price in India

The upcoming Poco X4 Pro 5G will be priced under Rs 20,000, Anuj Sharma, Country Director at Poco India, told India Today Tech in an interview. The senior executive also clarified that Poco was able to get “almost similar results with both the sensors and using the 64-megapixel camera helped it keep the price down".

Advertisement

Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications

The Poco X4 Pro 5G will sport a 6.67-inch hole-punch AMOLED display with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset paired with up to 8GB RAM. The Indian smartphone market will likely receive storage variants – 64GB, 128GB and 256GB in three different colours. The Poco X4 Pro 5G will come with microSD card support.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Quick Look: The Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphone From Poco In India

As for the camera, the device will include a triple camera system: 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel ultra-wide + 2-megapixel macro sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16-megapixel front camera. Poco will be offering a physical side-mounted fingerprint scanner. The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.