Poco X4 Pro 5G India Launch On March 28: Video, Full Specifications, Price And More

Smartphone brand Poco is gearing up to launch the Poco X4 Pro 5G in India on March 28. The Poco X4 Pro 5G was already showcased at MWC 2022 in Barcelona in February. As per the company, Poco is tweaking certain software and camera hardware aspects for the Indian market when compared to the global variant. While the global variant comes with a 108-megapixel camera while the Indian variant will come with a 64MP Samsung primary camera sensor. Having said that, the design and most specifications remain the same.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Launch In India, Poco X4 Pro 5G Specifications

Poco will be hosting a virtual event for the launch of the Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone, which is scheduled to launch on March 28 at 12PM. Poco will be streaming the event on YouTube and its social media channels.

The Poco X4 Pro 5G will come with a 6.67-inch punch hole AMOLED display panel with Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone will be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 chipset with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. In India, Poco will most likely launch three memory variants– 64GB, 128GB and 256GB in three different colours. The Poco X4 Pro 5G will come with microSD card support.

Poco X4 Pro 5G Quick Look: The Upcoming Budget Flagship Smartphone From Poco In India

As for the camera, the device will flaunt a triple camera setup: 64MP + 8MP ultra wide + 2MP macro sensor. For selfies, there will be a 16MP front camera. Poco will be offering a physical side-mounted fingerprint scanner.

The device is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. There is 5G support and the Poco X4 Pro 5G is expected to offer support for seven 5G bands. The device will run Android 11 operating system-based MIUI 13 interface.

The price of Poco X4 Pro 5G smartphone in India is expected to start around Rs 19,000 for the base variant with 6GB of RAM.

