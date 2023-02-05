Poco X5 Pro 5G India Launch On Feb 6: What To Expect And How To Watch Launch Event LIVE

Poco X5 Pro 5G Price in India: Chinese smartphone manufacturer Poco is set to launch its new X series mobile phone in India tomorrow. The upcoming Poco X5 Pro 5G handset will be launched on February 6 at 5:30 pm in the country. Ahead of the launch, the Poco X5 Pro 5G’s price has been tipped via a YouTube advertisement.

According to tipster Abhishek Yadav, the ad confirms some of the key features of the device and it also mentions the starting price of the device along with the sale date and bank offers. “Poco X5 Pro 5G Indian price ₹22,999, ₹2000 off on ICICI Bank card final price ₹20,999 after discount. #Xiaomi #POCOX5PRO #POCOX5Pro5G," he wrote on Twitter. The Poco X5 Pro 5G price in India is expected to start from Rs 20,999 including Rs 2,000 ICICI Bank instant discount.

Poco X5 Pro 5G Indian price₹22,999₹2000 off on ICICI Bank card final price ₹20,999 after discount.#Xiaomi #POCOX5PRO #POCOX5Pro5G pic.twitter.com/MUbOuMMvNL — Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) February 5, 2023

Poco X5 Pro 5G Specifications (Expected)

It may feature a 6.67-inch AMOLED display with a Full HD+ resolution and 120Hz screen refresh rate. The Poco X5 Pro 5G smartphone is said to be powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G processor under the hood. The device is expected to pack in a 5000mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging out of the box.

In terms of camera specifications, the Poco X5 Pro 5G is likely to have a triple rear camera feature with a 108MP primary shooter, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle camera, and a 2MP macro sensor. For selfies and video calls, you can expect a 16MP front camera. The Poco X5 Pro 5G launch event will start at 5:30 pm tomorrow at the e-commerce website Flipkart.

“The stage is set for the launch of the #POCOX5Pro 5G, a smartphone that will disrupt the status quo. Watch it live on @Flipkart

tomorrow at 5:30 PM and get a chance to win one: https://flipkart.com/poco-x5-pro-5g-livcomm-store P.S. The early access sale starts right after the launch," the company wrote on Twitter.

