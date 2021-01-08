Podcast App Breaker To Be Acquired By Twitter (Jan. 4)

Breaker, a popular podcast app, said on Monday it would be acquired by social media company Twitter Inc and shut down its app and website next week.

Breaker said on its blog https://blog.breaker.audio/the-breaker-team-is-joining-twitter-f8c1721d66c6 that people can now transfer their subscriptions to other podcast listening apps like those offered by Apple Inc and Spotify.

Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

“Here at Breaker, we’re truly passionate about audio communication and we’re inspired by the ways Twitter is facilitating public conversations for people around the world,” said CEO Erik Berlin, adding that the Breaker team is joining Twitter.