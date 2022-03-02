Pokemon Go Alola Season Update: New Pokemon, Events, Raids and More Coming This Month

Pokemon Go is getting a new update that introduces the Alola region from the Pokemon Sun and Moon edition. The Pokemon Company says the new round will start appearing from March 1 and will be available till June 1. The company has also teased that new Pokemons like Rockruff and Tapu Koko will appear in the game as a part of the tropical-themed Season of Alola. The new season arrives after the conclusion of Tour: Johto, which came with special spawns and several bonuses. As always, users are advised to use the latest version of the app to enjoy new features.

Other Pokemon available in the new season include Rowlet, Rowlet, Popplio, Popplio, and Yungoos. The official Pokemon Go Live website notes that once users complete the tropical collection challenge of collecting Pokemon, they will receive an Elite Collector medal, 7000 XP, and 15 ultra balls. Some of the Pokemon that will appear in the One-star raid include Bellsprout, Snubbull, Phanpy, Electrike, and Rockruff. Three-star raid Pokemons include Alolan Raichu, Nidoqueen, Wigglytuff, and Alolan Graveler.

Not just Pokemon, users can customise their avatar with ‘styles of Alola’. These new looks will be coming to Pokemon Go this season, and trainers can check out outfits in the in-game shop soon. Apart from Pokemon Go Alola Season, the developers will introduce a ‘Festival of Colours’ event between March 15 to March 20. The event comes around Holi - the festival of colour that is taking place on March 18. There’s also a Pokemon Go ‘Lush Jungle’ event between March 22 and March 29 to let users enjoy an Alola-inspired Jungle adventure.

Lastly, Pokemon Go March Community Day will take place on March 13, and mouse Pokemon Sandshrew and a special Alolan Sandshrew will feature during the event. “Evolve Sandshrew during the event or up to two hours afterward to get a Sandslash that knows the Charged Attack Night Slash," the post explains.

